Heavy gunfire erupts in Ivory Coast second port city, San Pedro

ABIDJAN, May 15 (Reuters) - Heavy gunfire erupted in Ivory Coast's second port city, San Pedro, on Monday, residents said, as a four-day nationwide army mutiny spread despite government threats the restore order with a military operation.

"The mutineers are in San Pedro. They are everywhere. There is heavy gunfire. Everyone is closing shop and heading home," said a cocoa exporter based in the city. The gunfire was confirmed by three other residents. (Reporting by Ange Aboa and Loucoumane Coulibaly; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Toby Chopra)