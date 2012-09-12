FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ivory Coast plans windfall profit tax on gold miners
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 12, 2012 / 5:35 PM / 5 years ago

Ivory Coast plans windfall profit tax on gold miners

Loucoumane Coulibaly

2 Min Read

ABIDJAN, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast will unveil a windfall profits tax on gold miners to ensure the country benefits from higher world prices for the precious metal, an official said on Wednesday, the latest in a string of moves by African governments to boost state share in resource revenues.

The new tax will yield some 40 billion CFA francs ($79 million) in additional revenue to the West African state this year, government spokesman Bruno Kone said, without giving specific details on how the tax would work.

West Africa-focused Randgold Resources, Australia’s Newcrest Mining and Toronto-listed La Mancha Resources all operate mines in the country

“In reality, this is a move to account for windfall profits that are not yet covered in these companies’ contracts with the state,” he said at a press conference. “What has happened in Ivory Coast is that these companies have benefited greatly and the state has gotten no benefit from these additional profits.”

Kone said the government would provide further details on the proposed tax later on Wednesday or on Thursday.

Other regional minerals producing countries are also seeking to boost state share in revenues, including Guinea, Burkina Faso, Democratic Republic of Congo, and Senegal.

Gold prices are up about 8 percent since mid-August at around $1,730 an ounce but remain below all-time peaks of around $1,900 hit a year ago.

Ivory Coast is a relatively small, but growing gold producer. It mined some 12 tonnes of gold in 2011 despite a post-election civil war, up sharply from 7 tonnes the year before, as strong gold prices rekindled interest in gold deposits in the region.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.