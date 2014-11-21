FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Exxon Mobil in final talks with Ivory Coast over two oil blocks
November 21, 2014

Exxon Mobil in final talks with Ivory Coast over two oil blocks

YAMOUSSOUKRO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast is finalising production sharing agreements with oil company Exxon Mobil for two ultra-deepwater blocks in the Gulf of Guinea, a senior official with the country’s energy ministry told Reuters on Friday.

“It’s with Exxon Mobil. We expect to finish discussions before the end of the year,” Ibrahima Diaby, director of hydrocarbons at the ministry, said, adding that a memorandum of understanding had been signed with the company.

Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Writing by Joe Bavier. Editing by Jane Merriman

