Ivory Coast Palmci says H1 net down 21 pct
October 24, 2012 / 10:06 AM / 5 years ago

Ivory Coast Palmci says H1 net down 21 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Palmci posted a mid-year net profit of 21.76 billion CFA francs ($43.01 million), down 21 percent from a year earlier, the natural palm oil producer said on Wednesday.

“The decrease in operating income and the significant increase in tax on industrial and commercial profits explains the drop in net profits,” it said in a statement published on the website of the West African Bourse.

Turnover rose to 97.30 billion from 94.56 billion, it said.

$1 = 505.9830 CFA francs Reporting By Loucoumane Coulibaly; editing by Joe Bavier and Jason Neely

