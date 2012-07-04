FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ivory Coast Palmci Q1 net result down 45 pct yr/yr
July 4, 2012 / 6:47 PM / in 5 years

Ivory Coast Palmci Q1 net result down 45 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN, July 4 (Reuters) - Ivorian natural palm oil producer Palmci said on Wednesday that net result for the first quarter of 2012 was down 45 percent to 9.87 billion CFA francs ($18.82 million) from 17.91 billion in the same period last year.

It said turnover for the first three months was 42.35 billion CFA francs, down from 49.67 billion in the first quarter of 2011.

“This decline is as a result of lower average prices of crude palm oil, down 11.7 percent, palm kernel oil down 34.6 percent and lower volume of palm oil sold in the period,” the company said in a statement.

$1 = 524.3460 CFA francs Reporting By Loucoumane Coulibaly; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Marguerita Choy

