Ivory Coast Palmci's H1 net profit falls 30 pct year-on-year
October 10, 2013 / 2:45 PM / 4 years ago

Ivory Coast Palmci's H1 net profit falls 30 pct year-on-year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast palm oil producer Palmci’s net profit fell 30 percent year-on-year to 15.30 billion CFA francs ($31.53 million) due to a slump in palm oil prices, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

It said turnover for the period slipped to 86.47 billion CFA francs, compared with 97.30 billion last year.

Palmci said its annual palm oil output was expected to fall 4.6 percent to 270,000 tonnes in 2013 compared with 283,000 tonnes in 2012. ($1 = 485.3010 CFA francs) (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Daniel Flynn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
