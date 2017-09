ABIDJAN, April 29 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast natural palm oil producer Palmci full year net profit fell to 11.03 billion CFA franc ($23.28 million) in 2013, from 24.15 billion CFA francs ($50.97 million)the previous year, a company statement in newspaper Fraternite Matin showed on Tuesday. ($1 = 473.8030 CFA Francs) (Reporting By Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Emma Farge)