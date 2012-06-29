UPDATE 1-Paris club cancels most of Ivory Coast's debt

PARIS, June 29 (Reuters) - The Paris Club of creditor nations said on Friday it had agreed to cancel nearly all of the Ivory Coast’s debt and that, including bilateral deals, the west African nation’s debt would be reduced to $6.497 billion.

The Paris Club said that as a group it would cancel $1.77 billion the Ivory Coast’s debt and that its members had agreed to grant a further $4.73 billion on a bilateral basis.

“This agreement and additional bilateral efforts will result in a reduction of the debt of the Republic of Cote d‘Ivoire to Paris Club creditors of 99.5 percent, i.e. $6,496.6 million,” it said in a statement.

The deal comes after Ivory Coast won 2 trillion CFA francs ($3.87 billion) in debt reduction on Tuesday from the International Monetary Fund and World Bank after meeting conditions under the IMF-World Bank Heavily Indebted Poor Countries (HIPC) scheme.

The IMF and the World Bank said at the time reforms in post-conflict Ivory Coast including in the cocoa sector, a poverty reduction scheme and a stable macroeconomic policy, had enabled the country to meet requirements for the funds.

The Paris Club said that completion of reforms had also set the stage for its move.

“Paris Club creditors welcomed the Republic of Cote d‘Ivoire’s determination to continue to implement a comprehensive poverty reduction strategy and an ambitious economic program providing the basis for sustainable economic growth,” the group’s statement said.

It added that world’s biggest top cocoa-producing nation had pledged to use the resources freed up by the debt relief to invest in health, education and basic infrastructure.

The Ivory Coast had $12.49 billion of external debt as of the end of 2011 and the Paris Club said the country owed its members $6.53 billion as of June 1.

The debt relief has raised expectations that the country should be able to resume payments on its $2.3 billion defaulted Eurobond, which rose sharply to a record high on news of the deal with the Paris Club.

The bond rose 2.6 points to 76.5 cents on the dollar late on Friday, giving a yield of around 8.5 percent.