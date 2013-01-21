FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gunmen seize Panama-flagged tanker in Ivory Coast
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Energy & Environment
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
January 21, 2013 / 11:46 AM / in 5 years

Gunmen seize Panama-flagged tanker in Ivory Coast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Gunman seized a Panama-flagged tanker as it prepared to unload fuel at Ivory Coast’s port of Abidjan, port officials said in a statement on Monday.

Port agents said the ship was hijacked shortly after midnight on Thursday. It is currently located off the coast of neighbouring Ghana.

“Several minutes later, (the ship’s owner) informed the captaincy that its ship was under the control of armed individuals who had boarded,” read the statement. (Reporting By Joe Bavier; Editing by Richard Valdmanis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.