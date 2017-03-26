Ivory Coast boosts port security over attack threat

ABIDJAN, March 26 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast has ordered an increase of security levels at its ports of Abidjan and San Pedro due to information indicating "probable terrorist attacks" on its national territory, according to a transportation ministry document.

The document, which was seen by Reuters on Sunday and verified as authentic by a senior Ivorian maritime security official, did not give further details regarding the specific nature of the threats. (Reporting by Ange Aboa and Joe Bavier; editing by Susan Thomas)