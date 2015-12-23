Ivory Coast to privatise struggling BHCI bank

ABIDJAN, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast will seek to privatise the struggling Banque de l‘Habitat de Cote d‘Ivoire (BHCI) and convert it into a classic commercial bank, a government spokesman said on Wednesday.

The Ivorian state holds a 51.6 percent stake in BHCI, which was established as a lender to homebuyers on moderate incomes. The government plans to sell its shares to private sector investors, Bruno Kone said, following a cabinet meeting in the commercial capital Abidjan.

“The bank’s resources today don’t allow it to properly fulfill the mission it has been given,” he said. “We decided to be pragmatic and carry out a conversion to a universal banking model.”

Kone added that BHCI currently holds total capital of 6.7 billion CFA francs ($11 million).

The decision comes amid a broader round of privatisations.

Ivory Coast, the world’s biggest cocoa grower and French-speaking West Africa’s largest economy, announced plans in 2013 to sell its stakes in 15 companies, including the national telecoms operator, banks, agribusiness and a gold mine. ($1 = 602.7400 CFA francs) (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Joe Bavier, Greg Mahlich)