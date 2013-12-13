FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ivory Coast to privatise 15 companies including banks, telecom
December 13, 2013 / 10:00 AM / 4 years ago

Ivory Coast to privatise 15 companies including banks, telecom

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast plans to sell its stakes in 15 companies, including the national telecoms operator, banks, agribusiness and a gold mine as part of a privatisation drive aimed at easing the public debt load and increasing competition.

The value of the state’s participation in the 15 companies is estimated at 32.4 billion CFA francs ($67.9 million), according to a finance ministry document seen by Reuters.

The world’s top cocoa grower has revived its economy in the wake of a decade-long political crisis that ended in 2011 and is seeking to reduce the total size of its portfolio by 25 percent in the coming months. (Additional reporting and writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg and David Goodman)

