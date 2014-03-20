FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ivory Coast rubber firm Sogb says 2013 net profit falls sharply
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 20, 2014 / 6:55 PM / 4 years ago

Ivory Coast rubber firm Sogb says 2013 net profit falls sharply

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN, March 20 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast natural rubber producer Sogb’s net profit fell to 5.84 billion CFA Francs ($12.27 million) in 2013, from 15.24 billion CFA Francs ($32.02 million) the previous year, the company said on Thursday.

“The drop in the results relative to the previous year is mostly due to the drop in the sales price of rubber and palm oil by 23 and 19 percent respectively,” the firm said in statement sent to the West Africa BRVM Bourse. ($1 = 475.9000 CFA Francs) (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Writing by Emma Farge; Editing by Daniel Flynn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.