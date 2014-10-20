Ivory Coast Saph records a loss in H1 2014

ABIDJAN, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast natural rubber producer Saph recorded a loss of 3.03 billion CFA francs ($5.91 million) in the first half of 2014, compared with a profit of 8.65 billion CFA francs in the same period last year, the company said on Monday.

A 27 percent decline in international rubber prices in the first half of 2014 will also likely hurt full year results, the company said in a statement to the West Africa Bourse.

Turnover was 51.70 billion compared with 83.96 billion CFA in the same period of 2013, it said.