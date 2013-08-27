FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ivory Coast's Saph reports H1 net profit down 24 pct
August 27, 2013 / 5:31 PM / 4 years ago

Ivory Coast's Saph reports H1 net profit down 24 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast natural rubber producer Saph posted a 24 percent fall in first half net profit to 8.65 billion CFA francs ($17.66 million) on Tuesday which it blamed on lower rubber prices.

Turnover dipped to 83.96 billion CFA francs from 88 billion in the same period last year, the company said in a statement posted on the website of West Africa’s BRVM regional stock exchange.

$1 = 489.7580 CFA francs Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; editing by David Lewis and Jason Neely

