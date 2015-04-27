FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SocGen's Ivory Coast unit sees 2014 net profit more than double
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 27, 2015 / 3:46 PM / 2 years ago

SocGen's Ivory Coast unit sees 2014 net profit more than double

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN, April 27 (Reuters) - French bank Societe Generale’s Ivory Coast subsidiary recorded a 2014 net profit of 27.72 billion CFA francs ($46.04 million), more than double its 2013 profit of 13.06 billion CFA francs, the company said on Monday.

Total bank operating income was 87.93 billion CFA francs, up from 79.86 billion CFA francs the previous year, according to the statement posted on the website of West Africa’s regional BRVM bourse, which gave no explanation for the increases.

$1 = 602.0200 CFA francs Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Joe Bavier and Emma Farge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.