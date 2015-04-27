SocGen's Ivory Coast unit sees 2014 net profit more than double

ABIDJAN, April 27 (Reuters) - French bank Societe Generale’s Ivory Coast subsidiary recorded a 2014 net profit of 27.72 billion CFA francs ($46.04 million), more than double its 2013 profit of 13.06 billion CFA francs, the company said on Monday.

Total bank operating income was 87.93 billion CFA francs, up from 79.86 billion CFA francs the previous year, according to the statement posted on the website of West Africa’s regional BRVM bourse, which gave no explanation for the increases.