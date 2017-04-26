SocGen's Ivory Coast unit reports 31 pct profit rise in 2016

ABIDJAN, April 26 (Reuters) - Net profits for Societe Generale's Ivory Coast unit rose to 35.43 billion CFA francs ($58.67 million) in 2016, up from 27.02 billion the previous year, the company reported.

In a statement posted on the website of the West African BRVM bourse late on Tuesday, the bank added that it would pay shareholders a gross dividend of 6,450 CFA francs per share for 2016. ($1 = 603.9200 CFA francs) (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Writing by Emma Farge; Editing by Joe Bavier)