FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Ivory Coast's SIB bank net profit up 15 pct in 2016
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 21, 2017 / 10:22 AM / 4 months ago

Ivory Coast's SIB bank net profit up 15 pct in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN, April 21 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast's Societe Ivoirienne de Banque (SIB) posted a net profit of 17.09 billion CFA francs ($28.12 million) for 2016, up 15 percent from the previous year, the bank said in a statement.

Net banking income for SIB, controlled by Morocco's Attijariwafa Bank and listed on the West African bourse last year, rose 16 percent to 50.73 billion CFA francs. ($1 = 607.7200 CFA francs) (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Joe Bavier and Dale Hudson)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.