Ivory Coast's SIB bank net profit up 15 pct in 2016

ABIDJAN, April 21 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast's Societe Ivoirienne de Banque (SIB) posted a net profit of 17.09 billion CFA francs ($28.12 million) for 2016, up 15 percent from the previous year, the bank said in a statement.

Net banking income for SIB, controlled by Morocco's Attijariwafa Bank and listed on the West African bourse last year, rose 16 percent to 50.73 billion CFA francs. ($1 = 607.7200 CFA francs) (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Joe Bavier and Dale Hudson)