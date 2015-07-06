FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ivory Coast's Sifca 2014 profit plunges 75 pct on rubber, cedi
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 6, 2015 / 10:30 AM / 2 years ago

Ivory Coast's Sifca 2014 profit plunges 75 pct on rubber, cedi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN, July 6 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast agro-industrial group Sifca’s 2014 net profit plunged to 6 billion CFA francs ($10.1 million), from 24 billion the previous year, the company said in a statement.

Sifca, part-owned by Singapore’s Olam International and Wilmar International, said turnover slid to 449 billion CFA francs, from 511 billion the previous year.

It said its results were hurt by a fall in the price of rubber and financial losses from its palm oil business in Ghana, where the cedi currency slid 31 percent in 2014.

The company said it has invested 70 billion CFA francs in 2014. ($1 = 594.3800 CFA francs) (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Daniel Flynn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.