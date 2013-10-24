FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ivory Coast natural rubber producer Sogb H1 profit down 48 pct
October 24, 2013 / 10:13 AM / 4 years ago

Ivory Coast natural rubber producer Sogb H1 profit down 48 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast natural rubber producer Sogb reported a net profit of 3.68 billion CFA francs ($7.73 million) for the first half of 2013, down 48 percent on last year, the company said in a statement in state newspaper Fraternite Matin.

The firm said a 21 percent fall in the price of rubber and increased taxes hit the firm’s performance. Turnover declined 6 percent to 33.34 billion CFA francs in the same period, the report said on Thursday. ($1 = 475.9350 CFA francs) (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Writing by David Lewis; Editing by Daniel Flynn)

