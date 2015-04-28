FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ivory Coast rubber firm Sogb's 2014 net profit falls on low prices
Sections
Featured
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
North Korea
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 28, 2015 / 1:45 PM / 2 years ago

Ivory Coast rubber firm Sogb's 2014 net profit falls on low prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN, April 28 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast natural rubber producer Sogb’s net profit slipped to 4.57 billion CFA francs ($8 million) in 2014, from 5.84 billion CFA francs the previous year, it said on Tuesday.

“The drop in profits compared to the previous year is due mainly to a drop of 31 percent in the market price of natural rubber,” the company said in a statement published in the Ivorian daily Fraternite Matin.

$1 = 600.2500 CFA francs Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Joe Bavier and James Macharia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.