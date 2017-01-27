Ivory Coast civil servants suspend strike after three weeks

ABIDJAN, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast unions said on Friday that civil servants were suspending a strike that has paralysed government agencies and public schools for the past three weeks to allow time for negotiations.

French-speaking West Africa's largest economy has faced a wave of labour unrest and military mutinies this month that have undermined what had been an impressive post-war economic success story.

"The national platform ... decides to suspend for one month its strike order in order to give the coming discussions a chance," a grouping of over 100 unions said in a statement after it said the government had made initial concessions.

Ivory Coast employs over 200,000 civil servants.

The unions' main demands include the rolling back of reforms to the pension system and the payment of 249.6 billion CFA francs ($403 million) in back wages they say the civil servants are owed.

President Alassane Ouattara has been applauded internationally for his leadership in the wake of a 2011 civil war and Ivory Coast is now one of the world's fastest growing economies.

But critics say only a fraction of the population has reaped the benefits of the boom.

As the civil servants have pressed their demands this month, soldiers across the country have staged a series of revolts that forced the government to pay bonuses to stem the unrest. ($1 = 618.8500 CFA francs) (Reporting by Ange Aboa; Writing by Joe Bavier; editing by John Stonestreet)