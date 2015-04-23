FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IDB arm to lead manage 300 bln CFA franc sukuk programme for Ivory Coast
April 23, 2015 / 1:01 PM / 2 years ago

IDB arm to lead manage 300 bln CFA franc sukuk programme for Ivory Coast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 23 (Reuters) - The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD), an arm of the Jeddah-based Islamic Development Bank, said it would lead manage a 300 billion CFA franc ($480 million) Islamic bond programme for Ivory Coast.

The programme would issue Ivory Coast’s first sovereign sukuk in order to finance development projects. It will be conducted in two equal phases of 150 billion CFA francs and extend from 2015 to 2020, the ICD said in a statement.

As lead manager, the ICD will structure the sukuk programme, appoint and coordinate other consultants, liaise with government officials and oversee the entire process of the offer, it said. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)

