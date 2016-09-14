FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Ivory Coast to grant telecoms license to Libyan firm
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
September 14, 2016 / 3:56 PM / a year ago

Ivory Coast to grant telecoms license to Libyan firm

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ABIDJAN, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast will offer a telecoms license to the Libyan Post, Telecommunications and Information Technology Company (LPTIC), making the company the West African nation's fourth mobile phone network operator, a government spokesman said on Wednesday.

Ivory Coast announced the withdrawal of four mobile operators' licenses in April over bad service quality and unpaid taxes. Only Orange, MTN and Moov remain.

"The council approved the choice of this fourth operator and authorised the government to finalise the attribution process of a fourth mobile telephone license," Bruno Kone told reporters after a cabinet meeting in the commercial capital, Abidjan.

Ivory Coast, French-speaking West Africa's largest economy, has a population of about 25 million and an equal number of mobile phone subscribers.

LPTIC owns several telecommunications companies including mobile operators Libyana and Al-Madar, Libya Telecom and Technology (LTT), Aljeel, the International Telecommunications Company and Hatef Libya. (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Joe Bavier and Elaine Hardcastle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.