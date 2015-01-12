FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 12, 2015 / 12:01 PM / 3 years ago

Venture giant IVP appoints two to general partner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Institutional Venture Partners said it had promoted principals Somesh Dash and Eric Liaw to general partner.

Dash focuses on Internet, software and services, and led the firm’s investment in companies such as publication Business Insider and flash-storage company PureStorage.

Liaw specializes in enterprise software, Internet and mobile. He serves as a board director or observer for companies such as The Honest Company, which provides eco-friendly diapers and cleaning products; and OnDeck, which provides loan financing to small and medium-sized businesses.

The move brings the total number of general partners at the Menlo Park, Calif.-based firm to eight. The firm, whose investments include companies such as Twitter and Dropbox, is currently investing from a $1 billion fund raised in 2012. (Reporting by Sarah McBride; Editing by Ken Wills)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
