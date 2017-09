Nov 28 (Reuters) - Ivu Traffic Technologies AG

* 9-month revenue 27.1 million euros versus 27.8 million euros year ago

* Says 9-month EBIT -61,000 euros versus 219,000 euros year ago

* 9-month consolidated loss 186,000 euros versus profit of 55,000 euros year ago

* Confirms goals set for 2014 of 48 million euros revenue and 36 million euros gross profit Source text: bit.ly/1vt1xOm Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)