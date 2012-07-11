FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Barclays to lead iWatt IPO after Deutsche Bank walks out
July 11, 2012 / 9:51 PM / 5 years ago

Barclays to lead iWatt IPO after Deutsche Bank walks out

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - iWatt Inc, which makes chips used in Apple Inc products, named Barclays the “lead left,” or main, underwriter for the company’s proposed initial public offering, replacing Deutsche Bank.

Reuters reported last month that Deutsche Bank had resigned as the lead underwriter for the up to $75 million IPO after a dispute over valuation with iWatt Chief Executive Ron Edgerton.

In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, the company moved Barclays to the lead left position and listed UBS investment bank as the other lead underwriter.

The other underwriters, Canaccord Genuity, Baird, and Needham & Company, were unchanged.

iWatt is backed by Vantage Point Capital Partners, Sigma Partners and Horizon Partners, and counts Cree Inc, Konka Group Co and Royal Philips Electronics among clients.

