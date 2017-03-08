FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Malaysian developer Iskandar Waterfront Holdings offers to buy IWC
March 8, 2017 / 11:24 AM / 5 months ago

Malaysian developer Iskandar Waterfront Holdings offers to buy IWC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 (Reuters) - Malaysian property developer Iskandar Waterfront Holdings Sdn Bhd proposed on Wednesday to buy the 61.7 percent of Iskandar Waterfront City Berhad (IWC) it does not already own.

It offered to pay 1.50 ringgit for each IWC share, valuing IWC at 1.24 billion ringgit ($278.5 million) based on the number of outstanding shares.

Malaysian tycoon Lim Kang Hoo's Iskandar Waterfront Holdings said it would assume the listing status of IWC on the Bursa Malaysia stock exchange upon completion of the deal. ($1 = 4.4520 ringgit) (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; editing by David Clarke)

