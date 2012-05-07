FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
May 7, 2012 / 10:25 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Ixia to buy rival for $145 mln in cash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Deal to add to profit in Q3

* Deal to close in Q2

May 7 (Reuters) - Ixia, which provides testing products to telecom operators, will buy privately held rival Anue Systems Inc for $145 million in cash.

Anue makes products that allow telecom and cable service providers and large companies to monitor and test networks.

The acquisition, which is expected to close in the second quarter, will add to adjusted profit in the third quarter of 2012, Ixia said in a statement.

Anue reported revenue of $47.6 million for the 12 months ended March 31, Ixia said.

