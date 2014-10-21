BRIEF-Ixonos starts negotiations with personnel in Finland

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Ixonos Oyj :

* Ixonos starts co-operational negotiations with its personnel in Finland

* Sees goal of co-operational negotiations is to adjust personnel costs through temporary measures in order to align them with market demand

* Sees an additional goal is to enhance efficiency of company’s operation

* Says it is estimated that negotiations will result in temporary lay-offs for a maximum of 90 days for part of personnel and in job terminations for a maximum of 9 persons