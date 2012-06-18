Ixonos cuts guidance, sees 2012 operating loss

June 18 (Reuters) - Finnish IT-services supplier Ixonos reduced its 2012 revenue forecast and said it expected a operating loss for the year as customer demand for mobile device and mobile software R&D services falls.

It expected full year revenue between 55 million and 60 million euros, down from a target of above 60 million euros and expects an operating loss, versus an earlier guidance for an operating profit.

“Ixonos has started the planning process for cost savings,” it added in a statement.