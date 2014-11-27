BRIEF-Ixonos updates its guidance for 2014

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Ixonos Oyj :

* Says due to lower than expected revenue in Europe and projects being postponed company’s updated revenue forecast for 2014 is 23-25 million euros

* EBITDA for second half of year is expected to turn negative

* Says previously company expected revenue for 2014 to be 24-26 million euros and EBITDA for second half of year to be positive

* Says company has also agreed with Turret Oy, a related party, to postpone payback of 1.3 million euros short term loan