July 30 (Reuters) - Ixonos Oyj : * Says Q2 turnover was EUR 5.6 million versus EUR 10.1 million * Says Q2 operating loss EUR 2.1 million versus loss EUR 0.9 million * Sees 2014 revenue to be in the range of EUR 23-29 million and EBITDA for the

full year to be negative * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage