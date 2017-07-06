STOCKHOLM, July 6 Mobile payment solutions firm
iZettle's said on Thursday its loss narrowed last year while
revenue grew sharply as the company prepares for a potential
listing.
One of Europe's fastest growing tech start-ups, iZettle
reported a 60 percent rise in revenue and said it expected to
continue to improve profitability in 2017.
The company offers small businesses a way to take payments
using mini credit card readers that turn smartphones or tablets
into cash registers.
It also offers a financing service, invoicing and mobile
payments.
"We see a huge market potential as tens of millions of small
businesses are still being under-served by traditional financial
players," CEO Jacob de Geer said in a statement.
"Going forward our focus continues to be building a world
class company and preparing the company for a potential IPO."
Last year's revenue rose to 643 million Swedish crowns
($75.6 million) from 402 million crowns in 2015, while the net
loss narrowed to 228 million crowns from 295 million in the
previous year.
The company is present in 12 markets in Europe and Latin
America, and as it is licensed by Sweden's FSA it can do
business across the European Union.
"When it is time for geographical expansion again, Europe is
looking good," said Chief Marketing and Communications Officer
Johan Bendz.
($1 = 8.5070 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Daniel Dickson, editing by David Evans)