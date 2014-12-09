FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 9, 2014 / 9:56 AM / 3 years ago

Pub firm Wetherspoon ends Heineken supply deal after disagreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - British pub group Wetherspoon said on Tuesday it would no longer sell Heineken products at any of its 926 pubs after a disagreement with the Dutch brewer.

Wetherspoon said the firm had refused to supply Heineken lager and Murphy’s stout to one of its new pubs in Dun Laoghaire, Dublin, where Wetherspoon has recently expanded into, and wanted personal guarantees from its chief executive before supplying any other products.

Wetherspoon has been selling pints of Heineken lager and Murphy’s at prices around 40 percent below the competition at its only other pub in the Republic of Ireland.

Heineken was not available for immediate comment. (Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by Jason Neely)

