May 3 British pubs group JD Wetherspoon warned of "significantly higher" costs in the second half of the year and said it remained cautious, while reporting quarterly comparable sales growth of 4 percent.

The owner and operator of more than 900 pubs in Britain and Ireland said third-quarter like-for-like sales for the 13 weeks to April 23 increased by 4 percent, higher than the 3.8 percent advance seen last year.

The company, however, said it expects slightly improved trading outcome for the year compared with previous expectations.

