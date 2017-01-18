FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 18, 2017 / 7:50 AM / 7 months ago

JD Wetherspoon sees higher costs, lower sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 18 (Reuters) - British pubs group JD Wetherspoon Plc sees significantly higher costs and lower like-for-like sales in the next six months, it said on Wednesday, as it reported higher sales for the last quarter.

The owner and operator of pubs in Britain and Ireland said like-for-like sales rose 3.2 percent in the 12 weeks to Jan. 15, the second quarter of its fiscal year, with like-for-like sales for the 25 weeks to Jan. 15 up 3.4 percent.

In November, Wetherspoon's founder and chairman Tim Martin warned the company saw higher costs over the remainder of its financial year from wages, business rates and repairs. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter)

