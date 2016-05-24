FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Folgers coffee maker J.M. Smucker to reduce prices in U.S.
May 24, 2016 / 12:20 PM / a year ago

Folgers coffee maker J.M. Smucker to reduce prices in U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - J.M. Smucker Co said it would reduce prices of its U.S. packaged coffee brands, including the Folgers and Dunkin’ Donuts, in response to sustained declines in coffee bean prices.

“For the last several quarters, lower green coffee costs were reflected in promotional pricing for the majority of our packaged coffee products, and we do not anticipate those prices changing significantly,” Steve Oakland, the head of Smucker’s U.S. food and beverage business said.

The price decreases, at an average 6 percent, exclude the company’s K-Cup pods. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

