Nov 19 (Reuters) - J.M. Smucker Co’s quarterly net sales rose 40 percent, helped by its acquisition of Big Heart Pet Brands and higher demand for its Folgers coffee and Dunkin’ Donuts K-cup pods.

Smucker’s net income rose to $176 million in the second quarter ended Oct. 31 from $158.3 million a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $2.08 billion from $1.48 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)