J.M. Smucker profit up 17.6 pct, helped by lower coffee prices

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Coffee and breakfast foods maker J.M. Smucker Co reported a 17.6 percent rise in quarterly profit, as sales in its U.S. coffee retail business increased for the first time in 11 quarters due to lower coffee prices.

The company’s net income rose to $136.4 million, or $1.14 per share, in the first quarter ended July 31, from $116 million, or $1.14 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales at the company, also known for its Martha White flour and Crisco shortening brands, rose 47.5 percent to $1.95 billion.

Sales in the U.S coffee retail business rose 12 percent. (Reporting by Nayan Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)