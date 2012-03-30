FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's J-Power: Ohma nuclear plant startup date undecided
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
March 30, 2012 / 7:56 AM / in 6 years

Japan's J-Power: Ohma nuclear plant startup date undecided

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 30 (Reuters) - Japanese power wholesaler Electric Power Development Co , known as J-Power, said on Friday that it is shelving a planned November 2014 start date for commercial operation at its Ohma nuclear plant.

J-Power said it does not know when commerical operation will begin at the plant in Aomori prefecture, northern Japan. The power wholesaler stopped construction work on the nuclear plant on March 12, 2011, the day after a magnitude 9.0 quake and tsunami hit Japan’s northeast. (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

