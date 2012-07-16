FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-J2 Global sees 2nd-qtr results above market estimates
#Market News
July 16, 2012 / 1:01 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-J2 Global sees 2nd-qtr results above market estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Sees Q2 adj EPS $0.68 to $0.71 vs est $0.63

* Sees Q2 rev $88.8 mln to $89.5 mln vs est $87.7 mln

July 16 (Reuters) - J2 Global Communications Inc, a provider of web-based communication services, gave a second-quarter results estimate that beat analysts’ expectations.

The company expects to report adjusted second-quarter earnings of between 68 cents and 71 cents per share, compared to the 63 cents analysts were looking for on average.

J2, which provides Internet-based email, voice and fax services, expects revenue to have been between $88.8 million and $89.5 million during the quarter. Analysts on average expected $87.7 million in sales, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company will announce its results on August 1.

The Hollywood, California-based company’s shares closed at $26.23 on Friday on the Nasdaq.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
