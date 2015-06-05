UPDATE 2-JA Solar CEO offers to take company private

* Offer of $9.69 per ADS, 20 pct premium to Thursday’s close

* Shares trading at $9.11

* Offer price undervalues the company - analysts (Adds analyst comments)

By Manya Venkatesh and Shubhankar Chakravorty

June 5 (Reuters) - Chinese solar panel maker JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd received a takeover offer from Chief Executive Baofang Jin that valued the company at about $489 million.

The cash offer of $9.69 per American depositary share, made by the CEO in a letter to the company’s board, represents a 20 percent premium to the JA Solar’s Thursday closing.

The stock was trading well below the offer at $9.11, indicating investor skepticism about the deal.

Chinese solar companies have been battered in the past few years by low panel prices and anti-dumping duties imposed by the United States and Europe on solar panel imports.

The companies have been moving manufacturing units outside China to bypass the tariffs, leading to increased expenses.

“I think the offer price grossly undervalues the company given our views of growth prospects,” said S&P Capital IQ analyst Angelo Zino.

According to StarMine’s intrinsic valuation model, the stock should be trading at $22.17. The model takes analysts’ estimates over five years and models a long-term growth trajectory.

“The difference from where the stock is trading to where the offer is, is largely due to the fact that there is potential risk that JA Solar does not accept the offer,” Zino said.

Jin, who currently owns about 15.6 percent of the company’s shares, said he intends to finance the acquisition with a combination of debt and equity capital.

Jin’s offer comes after Chinese rival Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd warned of potential solvency issues last month and later reassured the market on its debt repayment plans.

JA Solar said it intends to form a special committee of independent directors to consider the proposal.

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP is the U.S. legal counsel for Jin.

Up to Thursday’s close, JA Solar’s stock had fallen 16.4 percent over the last 12 months. (Editing by Joyjeet Das and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)