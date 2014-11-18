JA Solar posts quarterly profit on strong demand

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Chinese solar panel maker JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd reported its fourth-straight quarterly profit, helped by higher demand.

JA Solar reported a net profit of $25.3 million, or 42 cents per American Depositary Share for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of $37 million, or $1.10 per ADS, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 71 percent to $492.2 million.

Total solar cell and module shipments rose to 785.4 megawatts (MW) in the third quarter, compared with the company’s forecast of 730-760 MW. The company shipped 681.8 MW in the second quarter. (Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)