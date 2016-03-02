FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi's Jabal Omar appoints Yasser al-Sherif as CEO
#Financials
March 2, 2016 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

Saudi's Jabal Omar appoints Yasser al-Sherif as CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 2 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Jabal Omar Development has appointed Yasser al-Sherif as its new chief executive, the firm said in a statement on Wednesday.

The appointment comes in light of a new company strategy that depends on dynamic leadership to help support and improve its performance, Jabal Omar said.

Al-Sherif previously held various positions at a number of Saudi companies in the finance and banking sector, including heading risk management at Saudi banks and is a board member on other publically listed and private Saudi companies, the statement added.

Jabal Omar signed an agreement with the Ministry of Finance to defer payments on a 3 billion riyal ($800 million) loan, it said in February. (Reporting by Nadia Saleem and Celine Aswad; editing by Matt Smith)

