FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi's Jabal Omar says signs $2.1 bln Islamic loan
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 17, 2015 / 6:06 AM / 2 years ago

Saudi's Jabal Omar says signs $2.1 bln Islamic loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Jabal Omar has signed an 8 billion riyal ($2.13 billion) Islamic loan to help fund a project in Mecca and repay a smaller bridge loan, the real estate developer said on Thursday.

The company signed the 12-year loan with local lenders Saudi British Bank and Samba Financial Group, it said in a statement to Riyadh’s bourse.

Jabal Omar will use the money to repay a 2 billion riyal bridge loan and also fund building some phases of a project in Mecca. ($1 = 3.7490 riyals) (Reporting by Marwa Rashad and Katie Paul, writing by Matt Smith, editing by Olzhas Auyezov)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.