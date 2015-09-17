Saudi's Jabal Omar says signs $2.1 bln Islamic loan

DUBAI, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Jabal Omar has signed an 8 billion riyal ($2.13 billion) Islamic loan to help fund a project in Mecca and repay a smaller bridge loan, the real estate developer said on Thursday.

The company signed the 12-year loan with local lenders Saudi British Bank and Samba Financial Group, it said in a statement to Riyadh’s bourse.

Jabal Omar will use the money to repay a 2 billion riyal bridge loan and also fund building some phases of a project in Mecca. ($1 = 3.7490 riyals) (Reporting by Marwa Rashad and Katie Paul, writing by Matt Smith, editing by Olzhas Auyezov)