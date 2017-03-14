FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Coffee giant JAB Holdings to start European roadshow for debt raising
March 14, 2017 / 10:59 AM / 5 months ago

Coffee giant JAB Holdings to start European roadshow for debt raising

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 14 (Reuters) - JAB Holdings, owner of the world's biggest standalone coffee business, will begin a European roadshow this week, it said on Tuesday, as it aims to raise debt.

The owner of the Jacobs Douwe Egberts coffee business as well as large stakes in Coty and Jimmy Choo, said it has hired Credit Agricole, Deutsche Bank, ING and Unicredit as joint bookrunners for the roadshow, which will start on Friday in Frankfurt and then move to Paris and London. (Reporting by Martinne Geller, editing by Louise Heavens)

