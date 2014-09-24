FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Jabil Circuit revenue beats estimates, shares rise
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
September 24, 2014 / 9:31 PM / 3 years ago

Jabil Circuit revenue beats estimates, shares rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Contract electronics maker Jabil Circuit Inc posted better-than-expected quarterly revenue, sending its shares up 4.1 percent in extended trading.

Jabil reported a net loss attributable to the company of $26.2 million, or 13 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Aug. 31, compared with a profit of $127 million, or 61 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company reported core earnings of 5 cents per share.

Revenue fell to $4.06 billion from $4.51 billion a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected the company to break even on a per-share basis on revenue of $3.83 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.