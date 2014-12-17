Jabil Circuit's revenue rises about 5 pct

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Jabil Circuit Inc, which makes phone casings for Apple Inc, posted a 4.8 percent rise in revenue, helped by strong sales of iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 plus.

Net profit attributable to the contract electronics maker fell to $72.2 million, or 37 cents per share, in the first quarter ended November 30, compared with a profit of $117.9 million, or 57 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $4.55 billion from $4.34 billion. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan and Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)