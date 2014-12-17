FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Jabil Circuit's revenue rises about 5 pct
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 17, 2014 / 9:15 PM / 3 years ago

Jabil Circuit's revenue rises about 5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Jabil Circuit Inc, which makes phone casings for Apple Inc, posted a 4.8 percent rise in revenue, helped by strong sales of iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 plus.

Net profit attributable to the contract electronics maker fell to $72.2 million, or 37 cents per share, in the first quarter ended November 30, compared with a profit of $117.9 million, or 57 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $4.55 billion from $4.34 billion. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan and Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.