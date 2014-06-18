UPDATE 1-Jabil Circuit's core loss smaller than expected

(Adds shares and details about results)

June 18 (Reuters) - Contract electronics maker Jabil Circuit Inc reported a smaller-than-expected core loss for the third quarter, helped in part by lower restructuring charges.

The company, whose top customers include Apple Inc, Cisco Systems Inc and Ericsson, reported a core loss of 6 cents per share.

Analysts on average had expected a loss of 9 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net Income attributable to Jabil rose to $188.3 million, or 93 cents per share, in the third quarter ended May 31, from $50.1 million, or 24 cents per share.

Revenue fell 9.5 percent to $3.8 billion, but beat expectations of $3.60 billion.

The company recorded no impairment of notes receivable, compared with $25.6 million it incurred last year.

Jabil’s shares rose 1.5 percent after the bell. The stock closed at $20.10 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday. (Reporting By Subrat Patnaik in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)